KP contingents leave for 34th National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 12, 2023 | 09:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The 91-members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contingents on Friday left for 34th National Games via buses to be held in Quetta .

They were seen off by the office-bearers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association here at sports Complex.

Chef de Mission Ilyas Afridi along with Deputy Chef de Mission, Sumayyah are going with male and female teams.

General Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Khan, Muhammad Amjad Khan, Khalid Waqar, Nasir Mohmand and other officials were also present.

The games including Kabaddi (13 players), Volleyball 27 (male and female players), Badminton 12 (male female players), Rugby 27 male and female players are going to Quetta while 8 members male and female players left for Lahore with three members of the committee, totally 91-members.

The cycling event is scheduled to be held in Lahore at the velodrome instead of Quetta.

The opening ceremony will be held in the second phase on May 22.

The 34th National Games competitions will also be held in Lahore and Islamabad.

