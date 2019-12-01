KP Cycling Association banned Idrees Haider Khawjah for violating UCI rules

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Sunday imposed a ban on former Secretary General Pakistan Cycling Federation Idrees Haider Khawjah, Waqar Ali, Fayyaz Ahmad and Nasir Mohmand for indefinite period for violating the rules and regulations of the International Cycling Union (UCI) for conducting cycling event part of the 33rd National Games recently concluded here.

The decision in this connection was taken in a general council meeting held here at local hotel with President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad in the chair. Secretary Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, representatives from all affiliated divisions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar were also present.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association has banned Idrees Haider Khwaja, Waqar Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed and Nasir Mohmand in the National Games for holding cycling sports against UCI rules. The meeting also rejected the decisions made with the Khyber Olympic Association through a Jirga headed by Syed Aqil Shah, President KP Olympic Association.

The house did not approve the minutes of the last meeting of the General Council, which on the recommendation of Syed Aqil Shah, three members were added to the Association in different positions.

The house rejected the decisions of the meeting and declared the previous decision as null and vide.

The house has demanded from the PCF to take strict national disciplinary action against the violators of the UCI rules in the recently held National Games.

The house said that Pakistan Olympic Association has failed to promote all sports including cycling in Pakistan because of their double standard approach toward various associations and federations, President Pakistan Cycling Association Syed Azhar Ali Shah said during meeting.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that they have good chances of medals in the forthcoming South Asian Games to be scheduled in Katmandu, Nepal but due to delay tactics and so far the participation of the eight cyclists – four female and as many male cyclists - in doldrums.

The house also declared the 33rd National Cycling event as unconstitutional because it did not follow the rules and regulations of the UCI. The players certified by UCI through its license could not take part of the 33rd National Games Cycling event.

UCI has also certified the PCF election and sent a letter in this connection to POA but despite all the fact, the POA do not want promotion of cycling in Pakistan and using double standard because at one side they said we certified the federation which has international certification and on the other hands, they did not follow the same, Shah added.