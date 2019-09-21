UrduPoint.com
KP Cycling Association Trials For 33rd National Games Held

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 05:05 PM

KP Cycling Association trials for 33rd National Games held

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association held trials to short-list players for the forthcoming 33rd National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association held trials to short-list players for the forthcoming 33rd National Games.

The trials started at 7.30 a.m in the morning and continued up till 4.00 p.m, President KP Cycling Association President Nisar Ahmad told APP here Saturday. He said a total of 90 players took part in the trials in the Individual Time Trials Races of 14 kilometers at Northern Bypass.

Nisar Hussain, who also head the selection committee, with other members comprising international cyclist Murad Ali, Nasir Mohmand, who is also Secretary General KP Cycling Association, Iftikhar Awan, Fayyaz Ahmad, thoroughly monitored the trials before short-listing Names for the one month camp to be starting from October 1, 2019.

He said a total of 10 players have been short-listed for the camp comprising international cyclist Mohsin, Farman Ullah, Sajid, Siddique Ullah, Ali Ahmad, Umar Farooq, Ahmad Zaib and Ihsan Ullah.

