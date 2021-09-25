KP down Southern Punjab in National T20

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) demonstrated they were the team to beat any team in the National T20 when they produced a clinical performance to outplay ATF Southern Punjab by seven wickets in the fifth match of the tournament at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) demonstrated they were the team to beat any team in the National T20 when they produced a clinical performance to outplay ATF Southern Punjab by seven wickets in the fifth match of the tournament at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Saturday.

In daylight, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fast bowlers shared nine wickets between them to dismiss Southern Punjab for 152 in 19.4 overs. Under lights, Mohammad Rizwan and Sahibzada Farhan stitched a 136-run second wicket partnership as the defending champions cantered to victory with two balls to spare.

The results gave Khyber Pakhtunkhwa their second victory in as many matches, while it left Southern Punjab winless after two matches. The two sides will meet in a return match at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 10.

Farhan had joined Rizwan after Naseem Shah trapped Fakhar Zaman in front of the stumps at the score of four. Both batters departed on successive balls, but by that time only 13 runs were required off 17 balls, including six off the last over, which Adil Amin and Iftikhar Ahmed achieved without being separated.

Farhan scored a 49-ball 73 with six fours and four sixes, while Rizwan struck six fours and a six in a 47-ball 64.

Earlier, Imran Khan Snr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim combined to bowl out Southern Punjab for 152. Only a fighting and impressive 54 by Imran Randhawa and a rapid 14-ball 25 by Hassan Khan saved Southern Punjab's blushes.

Imran returned figures of 3.4-0-28-4, while Shaheen had figures of 4-0-34-3. Wasim picked up two wickets for 32 runs and Asif Afridi claimed the other wicket. Imran Randhawa's maiden half-century off 46 balls included seven fours and a six, while Hassan hit four fours. Imran Khan Snr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) was declared Player of the match.

Scores in Brief: ATF Southern Punjab 152 all out, 19.4 overs (Imran Randhawa 54, Hassan Khan 25, Khushdil Shah 24; Imran Khan Snr 4-28, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-34, Mohammad Wasim 2-32).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 153-3, 19.4 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 73, Mohammad Rizwan 64; Naseem Shah 2-27).

Sunday's fixtures: Balochistan vs ATF Southern Punjab � 3pm; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Home City Central Punjab � 7:30pm.