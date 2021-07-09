UrduPoint.com
KP Falcons Qualifies For Quarterfinal Of National Under-23 Football C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

KP Falcons qualifies for quarterfinal of National Under-23 Football C'ship

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :KP Falcons qualified on Friday for the quarter-final of the ongoing National Under-23 Football Championship by beating Sindh Qalandars, the championship was organized by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) at Kunj Football Stadium here.

KPK Falcons defeated Sindh Qalandars by two goals to nil to make it to the quarterfinals, another match played between Balochistan Bazigar and Punjab Warriors teams ended in a goalless draw.

According to the details, the first match was played between Sindh Qalandars and KPK Falcons at Kunj Football Stadium in which KPK Falcons defeated Sindh Qalandars by two goals to nil to make it to the quarterfinals.

Till the end of the first half, KP Falcons had a two-goal lead which remained conclusive.

Harris and Fayyaz scored one goal each for Falcons, the players of Sindh Qalandars tried their best to reduce the margin but failed.

The second match of the day played between Balochistan Bazigar and Punjab Warriors ended in a goalless draw and both teams failed to score in the allotted time.

KPK Football Association member Wajid Khan Jadoon was the chief guest on the occasion. Apart from Naveed Akram, Secretary-General of Pakistan Football Federation and tournament Director Arshad Umar Zia, a large number of spectators were also present to watch the matches.

