KP Female players celebrate 75th Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa female players have enthusiastically celebrated the 75th Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations organized under the aegis of Directorate General Female Games here at Sports Arena on Sunday.

On this occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed certificates among all the girls players part of the Independence Day celebration on their ranking wise in Games like Squash, Badminton, Table Tennis, Athletics.

Director Female Games Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, coaches Miss Bushra (Badminton), Miss Amina (Table Tennis), male coaches international Muhammad Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah (Badminton), Absar Ali (Table Tennis), Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem, Niamat Ullah, Alamzeb and Munawar Zaman (Squash), Adnan Khan, Abid, Zafran Afridi (Athletics), Irfan Ullah Babo, Aziz Ullah (cricket), Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, players and officials were also present.

The aim and objective of inviting 15 players each in Badminton, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Athletic and Squash from Mardan, Swat, Dir, Abbottabad, Swabi, Bannu and Peshawar is to participate in the 75th Independence Day celebration being organized by Directorate General Sports in different districts including Peshawar.

This was stated by Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi in her welcome address to the participants. She said recently they held two Summer Camps in Abbottabad of Badminton and Table Tennis wherein services of qualified coaches and trainers have been hired to impart training and coaching to 20 each U16 girls' players of Table Tennis and Badminton in order to find out new talent at grassroots level.

She informed that the Directorate General of Sports organized various competitions for women besides searching out talent at grassroots level, various summer camps would be hosted in the coming days. She said now players of Squash, Taekwondo and Athletics would be part of the Summer Training and Coaching Camps either to be organized in Swat or Abbottabad.

She said during the competitions after training and coaching they have also identified seeding of the players in various Games including Table Tennis, Badminton, Athletic, Squash and Taekwondo with other Martial Arts Games so that they could be sent at the National level competitions by representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A large number of girls participated in their respective competitions wherein Hira Aqeel declared as seeded first, followed by Manahil, Faryal took first in the badminton overall ranking while Sapna remained at second.

Similarly, Alishba and Horia, the two seeding players, played an exhibition table tennis match in which Alishba defeated Horia by 3-2 in a thrilling battle, the score was 9-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-9 and 13-11. In the athletics discus throw event, Anzala got first, followed by Atira, belonging from Chitral in two 200m exhibition race Aly Shan won the first position, followed by Mah Noor of Abbottabad, Husna of Peshawar got first position in 800m race while Hafsa took second position, national javelin throw medalist Ayman from Swat recorded his 30m throw, followed by Shehla, in the shot put competitions, Shehla won the first position while Laiba got second.

In her speech, MPA Rabia Basri said that it is admirable to organize women's games, today I feel proud, looking after the talent that our players hail from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Our girls are participating in various competitions and representing the province, she said, adding, women play a very important role in the development of any country and that is the reason why the provincial government, along with other fields, has given due importance to women's sports. She said practical steps have been taken by the government to develop separate indoor gymnasiums in all seven divisional headquarters so that female players can easily exhibit their hidden talent. Earlier, she distributed certificates among all the participants of the Independence Day celebration.