KP female U16 trials under Talent Hunt Scheme launched: Rashida Ghaznavi

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa female U16 trials under the Talent Hunt Scheme-2020 launched in different districts with the selection committee paid visits to Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat and Kohat, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi told APP here on Saturday.

She said like boys trials equal opportunities have been given as desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

She the trials sessions have been launched in four different Games including Badminton, Table Tennis, Athletics and Volleyball. The trials committee Miss Shahana with other members comprising Saira Khan, Amna Khan, Bushra are visiting in each district before short-listing players in four different games including Badminton, Table Tennis, Athletic and Volleyball.

Miss Rashida Ghaznavi said that trials of male and female athletes have been launched in all divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Talent Hunt Program to find and bring out talent at the grassroots level. Under this program, women's sports have also been promoted in the province, she added. Regular trials were held in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat and Kohat.

In the second phase, badminton will be conducted in the tribal areas including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Dir, Abbottabad and other districts through fair and transparent trials. A list will be prepared by selecting talented players of table tennis, athletics and volleyball.

Trials of women players are being conducted in different districts under the Talent Hunt Scheme organized by the Directorate of Sports KP, Miss Rashida Ghaznavi said. She said in the trials female students from different local schools participated. On this occasion, district level girls Inter-School sports competitions were held wherein players were also short-listed.

She said equal opportunity to the female students who got positions in different sports have also been asked to appear in the trials and those born before 01-09-2004 are eligible. She said selection was made and a list of the short-listed probables would be announced later on.

To further polish, this talent, women coaches have been appointed in the Directorate of Sports KP. It is the responsibility of the coaches to go to different districts of the province to conduct trials of women athletes and give them further training, she said.

She said more work has been done and now there will be better work with a regular team which will definitely promote women's sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bring out the hidden talent from all corners of the province.

He added that like Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Peshawar, Charsadda, trials for women players will be held in all districts including Nowshera, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Dir, Chitral and Kohat.