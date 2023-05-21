UrduPoint.com

KP Fencing Team Wins 2 Silvers, Five Bronze Medals In 34th National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

KP Fencing team wins 2 silvers, five bronze medals in 34th National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fencing team won 2 silver and 5 bronze medals in the ongoing 34th National Games 2023 at Quetta, former gold medalist javelin thrower athlete and Director sports University of Swabi Iltaf Hussain told APP here on Sunday.

Sharing details, Iltaf Hussain, who also held a record as Javelin thrower in the South Asian Games in Sri Lanka, disclosed that Baryal Khan got a silver medal in the Epee individuals category besides teaming up with Awais Khan, Sudais Khan and Zarak Khan claimed another silver medal in the Epee Men's team event.

Similarly, Awais Khan, Mubbasir, Ikrash and Baryal Khan also claimed bronze medals in Foil and Sabre Men's team Events.

In the Women's event, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fencing team Amna got bronze in Foil Women's individual category while Komal, Muskan, Humaira and Shehla got a Bronze medal in Epee Women's Team Event.

Altaf Hussain, who is also Secretary General KP Fencing Association and former international athlete Muhammad Shah, who is the President of the Association congratulated the players for winning two silver medals and five bronze medals in the National Games.

Altaf Hussain said that they have tried to provide full equipment to both male and female players during a week-long camp, they held for the players on their own resources as there was no schedule whatsoever from the official concerned about the camps.

