UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Fined For Maintaining Slow Over-rate

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:13 PM

KP fined for maintaining slow over-rate

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been fined Rs 25,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Tuesday's National Twenty20 Cup fixture against Sindh at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been fined Rs 25,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Tuesday's National Twenty20 Cup fixture against Sindh at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

In the stipulated time, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.

22 of the PCB's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Imran Jawed and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Saqib Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PCB Rashid Rawalpindi Mohammad Rizwan

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

31 minutes ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

31 minutes ago

Tunisia reinstates curfews as virus cases mount

15 minutes ago

12 civilians killed in central Mali attack

15 minutes ago

Global oil demand to recover by 2022: Aramco

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.