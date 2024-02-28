Open Menu

KP Food Safety, Halal Food Authority's Big Action In Peshawar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

KP Food Safety, Halal Food Authority's big action in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority Peshawar team raided a factory in Mian Gujjar that was manufacturing tea leaves from unhealthy ingredients, said the spokesperson of the Food Authority here on Wednesday.

He said more than 2000 kg of unhealthy and substandard tea leaves were seized after exporting them.

Tea leaves were being prepared from non-food colouring, bran, used tea, gypsum powder and molasses syrup in very poor sanitary conditions, said the spokesman.

The owners fled after seeing the Food Authority officials, the spokesperson said, adding initiation of action under the Food Safety Act against factory owners was taken.

The official said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against such elements.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

1 hour ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

2 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

2 hours ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

6 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

15 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

15 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

15 hours ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports