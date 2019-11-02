KP Football team for 33rd National Games named

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football team for the forthcoming 33rd National Games announced here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football team for the forthcoming 33rd National Games announced here on Saturday.

Talking to media men former Secretary General of the KP Football Association and former international footballer Basit Kamal said that they have conducted a trials as directed by the Normalization Committee constituted by FIFA.

Basit Kamal said after the trials currently the camp is in progress at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium wherein a total of 24 probables are under training with former Pakistan team coach and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) certified Najeeb Ullah Najmi is imparting training to the players.

He disclosed that out of the 24 players they would short-list final 18 member squad for the 33rd National Games to be commencing in Peshawar from November 10-15, 2019 at different venues. Tehmas Khan has already finalized as venue for the football event part of the 33rd National Games.

Basit Kamal said they have also organized trials for the women team in City Gul Bahar Girls College and soon a women football squad would also be announced.

Currently Sageer Bellah is supervising the training and coaching session of the women football players at the same venue.

The Women Football event part of the 33rd National Games will be organized at Jinnah College for Women Ground, University of Peshawar.

Basit Kamal said they have conducted football trials on October 17 and 16 and soon after the trials the camp was setup in Tehmas Khan Football Stadium. He also advised the players to submit copy of ID ID Card and those earlier part of any of the affiliated unit of Pakistan Football Federation should bring a NOC from Pakistan Army, Navy, PAF, Pakistan Police and Pakistan Wapda to ensure their due selection for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team and those fail to produce NOC would not be considered for selection. The Names of the probables short-listed for the camps comprising Syed Ghazi, Shaid Ullah, Kamal (Chitral), Jan Bahadaur Ateeq Ullah, Waheed Ullah Wahiud, Farrukk, Afaq (Peshawar), Amir khan, Junaid Khan (Landikotal, Khyber District), Bilal Khan, Akhbar Khan and Afaq Khan (District Khyber), Wajid Shamrooz (Bannu), Maab Ali Usman, goal keeper from Mardan, Hamza Razqa (Nowshera), Tauseef (Swabi), Bilal Khan Goal Keeper (Tank), Raheem Khan (Charsadda), Faisal Dir, Junaid (Lakki Marwat)