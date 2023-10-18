KP Full Contact Karate distribute belts among young players

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Promotion Belt Test organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Karate Association was held at Karate Headquarters Government TVC Gulbahar in which more than 100 players from Baghbanan, Sarfaraz, Shahbaz Centers and Peshawar Headquarters.

More than 100 players and coaches from Charsadda, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Malakand, Lower Dir and other districts participated.

International Referee and Judge (Shehan) Sahibzada Al Hadi performed the duties of Supreme Judge and Chief Organizer while Muhammad Yasin Yasir, Khairul Anam, Shamsul Arafin, Raees Khan, Dawood Shinwari, Yousaf Khan, Hamza Khan, Nooral Haq, Abdul Samdawar Muhammad Umair performed the duties of assistant examiner.

The newly elected President of Peshawar District Shiraz Khan attended the ceremony as a special guest. He distributed the certificates among the successful players. Karate Headquarters got the first position, Sarfaraz Center got the second position and Swat and Baghbanan got the third position.