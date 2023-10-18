Open Menu

KP Full Contact Karate Distribute Belts Among Young Players

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KP Full Contact Karate distribute belts among young players

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Promotion Belt Test organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Karate Association was held at Karate Headquarters Government TVC Gulbahar in which more than 100 players from Baghbanan, Sarfaraz, Shahbaz Centers and Peshawar Headquarters.

More than 100 players and coaches from Charsadda, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Malakand, Lower Dir and other districts participated.

International Referee and Judge (Shehan) Sahibzada Al Hadi performed the duties of Supreme Judge and Chief Organizer while Muhammad Yasin Yasir, Khairul Anam, Shamsul Arafin, Raees Khan, Dawood Shinwari, Yousaf Khan, Hamza Khan, Nooral Haq, Abdul Samdawar Muhammad Umair performed the duties of assistant examiner.

The newly elected President of Peshawar District Shiraz Khan attended the ceremony as a special guest. He distributed the certificates among the successful players. Karate Headquarters got the first position, Sarfaraz Center got the second position and Swat and Baghbanan got the third position.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Shiraz Charsadda Dir Haripur Malakand All From Government

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union ..

Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union to UAE

18 seconds ago
 UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to histo ..

UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to historic international decisions

26 seconds ago
 Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint ventu ..

Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint venture for proprietary technology ..

39 seconds ago
 MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GITEX Global 2023

16 minutes ago
 FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

31 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing jud ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing judicial English-language service ..

46 minutes ago
Unfolding the art of Vlogging

Unfolding the art of Vlogging

55 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink Ribbon for Wellbeing of its F ..

58 minutes ago
 ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement ..

ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement to acquire CE LA VI group

3 hours ago
 Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

3 hours ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

4 hours ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports