KP Games weightlifting competition ends

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The weightlifting event of the ongoing U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Games organized by Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has come to an end with Rohullah Khan of Swat won gold in 55 kgs and Zain, also from Swat, won silver here on Thursday.

Shoaib of Mardan and Ajmal of Karak won bronze medals respectively. Muhammad Ashan of Peshawar won gold in 61 kgs, Fawad Zaman of Bajaur won silver and Muhammad Zeeshan of Karak won bronze, in 67 kgs Qasim won gold, Hassan Abdullah of Swabi won silver, Sohail of Swat won bronze, Muhammad Hamza Khan of Peshawar won gold in 73kgs, Karak Muhammad Saleh won silver, Muhammad Afnan Khan of Bannu won bronze, Peshawar Ilyas Mubarak won gold medal in 81 kgs, Abdullah of Swat won silver, Shakeel Adnan of Khyber won bronze, Akhtar Zeb of Mardan won gold in 89kgs, Saqib of Karak won silver, Muhammad Atiq of Peshawar won bronze and Tehseenullah of Karak won gold in 91kgs.

Khalil Rehman Neslwar of Peshawar, Haroon Bacha of Swat won bronze, Mehran Khan of Swat won gold in 102kgs and Farhan Ahmed of Peshawar won silver and Imran and Sajid claimed bronze medals respectively.