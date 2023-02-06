UrduPoint.com

KP Girls Squash Championship Continues

February 06, 2023

KP Girls Squash Championship continues

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Girls Junior Age Group Squash Championship got underway here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, in which all the players along with the guests also staged a walk to show solidarity with people of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), facing atrocities, barbarisms by the Indian troops.

The first female Station Director in the long history of Radio Pakistan Syeda Iffat Jabbar was the chief guest on this occasion.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, Secretary General AIPs and President Pakistan sports Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik, former Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khan, KP Sports Writers President Asim Shiraz among other prominent personalities were present.

In the Kashmir Day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Girls Junior Squash Championship held under the auspices of Provincial Squash Association, U13, U17 and U19 competitions were included.

On the occasion, Syed Iffat Jabbar said, "Kashmir is the integral part of Pakistan and Kashmir will become Pakistan one day." She also lauded the organizing committee for holding the event in connection with the 'Kashmir Day' to pay homage to those sacrificed their life for freedom.

The Chairman of the Provincial Squash Association, Qamar Zaman, while talking to the media, said,"The chief organizer and chief referee of the competitions is Manoor Zaman. Girls players will get opportunities to show their best skills." He said that we have 24 big tournaments every year along with league matches in the annual Calendar.

"Ramadan camp and other camps are organized frequently and we are hopeful that our association will get the award in most competitions this year also," Qamar Zaman said.

