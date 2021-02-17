KP government takes measures for women participation in sports: Farzana Mushtaq

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Former MNA and wife of Speaker KP assembly Farzana Mustahq Wednesday said that the provincial government has taken special measures to encourage the participation of females in sports events and also provided sports scholarships to them.

She expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the local cultural games event as chief guest Sports Complex Abbottabad.

Farzana Mushtaq further said that to establish a healthy environment and a good society sports events play a vital role and our government is interested in the promotion of sports particularly women's sports.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has focused on the development of all sectors in the country which is commendable.

Former Director General Sports board KP Tariq Mahmood while speaking at the occasion appreciated the performance of the female players and teams and said that the KP government has started sports activities in 35 districts of the province.

He further said that these are the first of its kind sports events in the Hazara division where we have tried to rediscover the forgotten local cultural games and aware our new generations.

DG Sports Board Syed Saqlain Shah while speaking disclosed that besides medals and trophies we have decided to give 10000, 8000 and 5000 each cash prize to gold, silver and bronze midlist of district-level sports competition to encourage them.

From Hazara division selection of teams in various sports are in progress on a completely merit-based, if anybody has any complaint regarding the selection of players he or she can register it with the district sports officer, he said.

Saqlain Shah said that the provincial government has allocated millions of rupees for the construction of male and female gymnasium in Abbottabad and soon construction work would be started.

In local cultural and sports events competition of Tug of War, Korla Chapati, Gatka, Chapan Chupai, Pheeto Garam were held where students from public and private schools and colleges, Associations, and clubs from district Abbottabad have participated.