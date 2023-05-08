KP Governor receives Torch of 34th National Games

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday received the Torch of the 34th National Games from former Squash World Champion Qamar Zaman and four times international gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam at a ceremony organized at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday received the Torch of the 34th National Games from former Squash World Champion Qamar Zaman and four times international gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam at a ceremony organized at Governor House.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Vice President Pakistan Hockey Federation and former IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Syed Khan, ex-home Secretary Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Provincial Caretaker Ministers, Office-bearers of the KP Olympic Association, Chef de Mission KP Contingent Ilyas Afridi, Deputy Chef de Mission Ms Safina Babar (Nowshera) and Ms Sumayyah (Swat), international athletes and people from different walk of life attended the ceremony.

The Torch entered the Governor House after a round of interior city, Peshawar Museum, Qisa Khawani, Gol Ghatri and Sehti House in a traditional Tangha relay.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated the Government of Balochistan for hosting the Games and assured them full support.

He said hosting of the Games in Quetta would give a message of peace to the rest of the world.

He urged upon the athletes to keep unity in their ranks and extend all out support in a cause wherein Balochistan comes up and hosts the Games.

He said travelling of the Torch to the whole of Pakistan is actively conveying a message of peace and brotherhood. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has provided Rs38 million to Directorate General KP and KP Olympic Association to send 400 athletes contingent to Quetta for Games.

He said steps have been taken by the provincial and central governments for the promotion of sports in the province and talented players are joining the national teams of various sports. He expressed hope that these players would perform well at national and international levels.

He said sports actually teach us peace, unity, sportsmanship, brotherhood. He urged upon the athletes to keep peace in their ranks for a prosperous Pakistan.

Earlier, Governor KP handed over the Torch to four times International Gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam and international boxer Hadia Kamal.