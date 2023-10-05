KP governor to kick start Pak-army sports gala on October 9

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali would open the Pakistan Army Greater Grand sports Gala involving 10,000 male and female athletes from four universities and as many colleges here on October 9, 2023.

This was stated by Professor Dr. Jehan Bakht, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Peshawar while addressing a press conference here at the Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar on Thursday.

Pro Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan Haveed, former international athlete and organizing secretary of the Gala Bahre Karam was also accompanying him.

He said over 10,000 students male and female players will be taking part in 10 male and 6 female Games wherein in this connection Pakistan Army is providing all financial and moral support.

He also thanked Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan for extending all-out support to holding

the Pakistan Army Grand Greater Sports Gala-2023 for the first time in the history of the province.

He said more than 10,000 athletes, both male and female, from the University of Agricultural Peshawar, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, Islamia College University, and the University of Peshawar (UoP), along with four colleges including Khyber Medical College, Khyber Dentistry College and Irnum Institute Peshawar and Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar would taking part in 10 male Games comprising cricket, Squash, Table Tennis, Badminton, Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tug of War and Athletics while the female would be taking part in six different Games including Table Tennis, Badminton, Volleyball, Tug of War, Carrom board and Ludo.

The opening ceremony will be held at GM Khattak Sports Complex, Agricultural University Peshawar on October 9 at 10.00 am. Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali will be the chief guest, while the closing and prize distribution ceremony will be held on October 13 at 4.00 pm wherein Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hassan Azhar Hayat would grace the occasion as chief guest and would give away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders athletes.

He also appreciated the all University Committee who is looking after all arrangements and hopefully, the Gala would be memorable besides providing an opportunity for the students to show their skills and come up at national and international levels in various Games.

He said it is the first time that such a grand Greater Universities Sports Gala has been planned inside the campus wherein it is open participation for the students. He said that all the players would be provided with complete uniforms and playing kits.

Pro VC University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Haveed on this occasion said that all venues are in excellent condition.

He said draws of various games have already been distributed among all the teams and the matches will start from 10.00 am.

He said that this is the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that the Pakistan Army is sponsoring these competitions which wants to attract the students towards healthy activities.

He said that this Grand Greater Universities Sports Gale would not only help in promoting healthy activities among the students, rather, it would help in establishing an atmosphere of brotherhood among students.