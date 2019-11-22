UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Announces Monthly Stipend For Emerging Sports Stars

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 03:55 PM

In an effort to encourage sports tendency among youth, the provincial government has announced monthly stipend for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) emerging players who clinched medals in recently held National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :In an effort to encourage sports tendency among youth, the provincial government has announced monthly stipend for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) emerging players who clinched medals in recently held National Games.

The decision with regard to the stipend was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archaeology and�Youth�Affairs Atif Khan here the other day.

"The decision has been taken to encourage the budding players and prepare them for international competitions," an official source privy to the sports related developments told APP Friday.

He said the provincial government would also hire more than100 trainers to promote sports activities in the KP, adding an amount of Rs200 million had been allocated for the entire programme under 'Sustainable Sports Strategy,' which would start from January 2020 and continue for a period of one year.

The source said the gold medalists of recently held National Games would be given Rs20,000 per month each, while silver medalists would get Rs15,000 each and those who had secured bronze medals would be entitled to get Rs10,000.

To a query, he said the list of National Games' medalists from KP was being compiled and a dinner would be arranged in their honour and celebrate their achievements in the National Games.

The source said the provincial government had taken several steps to promote health activities among youth, adding that the KP government had recently sponsored the 33rd National Games, which were held in Peshawar after the lapse of 9 years.

He said thousands of athletes from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Higher education Commission, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan WAPDA, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Pakistan Police, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, took part in the games.

