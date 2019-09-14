As desired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and to break a dead lock in sports and youth activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government Saturday appointed former international footballer and President of Ex-FATA Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari as Vice Chairman of the Sports and Youth Management Committee (S&YMC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect under notification no 12/QSC/2019

In order to remove the negative impact of terrorism from the KP including merged tribal districts, the KP government has focused attention on the provision of sports facilities to the youth in different areas of the province to save the future of the new generation by involving them in positive and healthy activities.

Shahid, who first introduced foreign footballers from Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Afghanistan in KP International Football League-2018 and brought leading foreign companies like Bridges Stone, NJK Plug and Auto Mobiles to support Sports and Youth activities in KP, was appointed as Vice Chairman for a two year termed.

Shahid, who contested the election in tribal districts on PTI ticket for PK 105 recently, is also famous for holding scores of sporting activities special being President FATA Olympic Association in the turbulent tribal areas and involved hundreds and thousands of tribal youth in healthy sports activities at a time when there were serial of bomb blasts, insurgency and militancy.

The provincial government has taken steps to remove the dead lock created after passing of Mahmood Khan's golden era for sports and youth development and on which he was selected as Chief Minister KP.

The Committee would expedite work on the fulfillment of government vision 1000 playing fields to boost sports and youth activities according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The restoration of sporting and youth activities and restoring the existing playgrounds, government has setup (S&YMC) to focus on sports and youth activities besides taking prompt steps for the development and materialized 1000 grounds projects in original and practical shape according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Special focus on the development would be given to neglected merged tribal areas to bring the tribal youth at par with those with developed areas and hunt new talent in each of the sports by bringing them to main stream of talent at national and international levels.

The records of the sports department showed that KP had a total of 114 playgrounds in the past which were in shambles condition but Mahmood Khan golden era added another 130 grounds along with rehabilitating all 114. However, the situation has improved during the PTI government which given due attention to sports and youth development by allocating a record Rs 14 billions.

Talking to media men about appointment of Shahid Khan Shinwari, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak said the (S&YMC) had been formed to look after the sports and youth facilities and take steps for their maintenance on permanent basis.

He said every stockholder would be taken on board to ensure proper use of playgrounds was a big task and therefore, seven awareness workshops were conducted to form the grounds management and monitoring committees at Tehsil, School and College, District and Provincial levels.

He said the playgrounds were built either on private or school and college land and therefore, it had been ensured that headmasters and principals of the relevant educational institutions were taken on board.

Senior Sports Minister, Secretary, DG (sports), Director Sports (female), Director (operation) and noted and international players were part of the management committee, he added.

He said S&YMC would examine the management of the playgrounds, including maintenance and entry fee, keeping in view of the purchasing power of the people of that particular area, game and interest wise schedule. There will be no room of power politics in sports and the Sports and Youth Management Committee would look into the welfare of the players besides extending all support to holding various activities, supporting players to international events.

He said KP had produced seven World Squash Champions, Olympians, legendary footballers, athletes and wrestlers, 26 international and Test cricketers, and scores of international sports players and hopefully with the quick action of Sports and Youth Management Committee it would help in boosting new talent.