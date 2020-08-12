KP govt approves 107 schemes under 1000 sports facilities projects

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Wednesday approved 107 different sub-schemes costing Rs 748 million under the 1000 Sports Facilities Project in the province

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Wednesday approved 107 different sub-schemes costing Rs 748 million under the 1000 Sports Facilities Project in the province.

The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir approved various schemes for sports, tourism and culture. The main objective of these schemes was to provide basic sports facilities to youth in the province.

These schemes would be helpful in ensuring indoor games, revival of Kalasha culture, promotion of tourism and provision of various sports facilities.

In these schemes, the construction of Indoor Gymnasium at Divisional Headquarters in Swat, establishment of Sports City, restoration of Kalasha Culture, promotion and construction of Tourist resorts in Gabin Jabba and Sultan Valley to provide indoor sports facilities for women included.

Along with all these, renovation of Karate Hall in City Sports Complex District Abbottabad, Basketball Ground, Playground in Banda Singlian, Squash Court in City Sports Complex, Barahotar Union Council Namli Meera were also included.

This also includes the construction of a cricket ground and the construction of a climbing wall at the Kunj Football Ground in Abbottabad. The construction of Badminton Hall and Cricket Academy at Post Graduate College Bannu in District Bannu, approval of Badminton Hall in Bannu Township.

Furthermore, the construction of climbing wall in Bannu Sports Complex is included in these schemes besides construction of playground at Government Higher Secondary school Cleary in District Buner, volleyball court at Government High School Chinar, upgrade of playground at Government Higher Secondary School Ambala, Construction of volleyball, basketball, badminton courts, cricket academy at GDC Dagar.

The schemes also include restoration of playgrounds including volleyball, kabaddi courts at GHS Sora, cricket academy at GHSS Gadizai Pir Bala and GPS, Badminton Hall in Malikpur Buner, GHSS (Hayatullah Shaheed) Rajdar.

The upgradation and rehabilitation of sports facilities in Charsadda District, construction of Badminton Hall in Tehsil playground Shabqadar, Patrang, Tangi, cricket academy in Tehsil Ground Turangzai and its ground.

Four schemes were approved in Upper Chitral including construction of playground Mastuja, Harchan and Chounj Mastuja and three polo grounds in Lower Chitral. Approval was also given for construction of playgrounds at GHS Avon and GHS Sawyer.

The construction of Badminton Hall at Neeli Kotli in Dera Ismail Khan, Cricket Academy at Ratta Kulachi Stadium, GDC Paharpur, Tehsil Playground Pura, Basketball, and Volleyball Courts at GDC Blot Sharif Paharpur while construction of Ratta Kulachi Stadium on modern lines.

The construction of a climbing wall has been approved along with a badminton hall at GHSS Mayar in Dir Lower, while the construction of a playground at Tazagram and Taruna Union Council Khadagzai have been approved.

Playground has been approved at Hattar Union Council and Mian Chowk KTS. These include construction of Martial Arts in Mandi Kas and Circus No. 2 Tehsil Bara, construction of Captain Zaheer-ul-Islam Shaheed Stadium in Kohat District and Badminton Hall in My Sports Stadium, renovation of Municipal Football Ground and construction of Climbing Wall in Kohat Sports Complex.

In Lakki Marwat district construction of Martial Arts Hall at Old Family education Office, GHS Jhang Khel, GHHS Tajazai, GGMS Machin Khel, GGHS Marmandi Azeem and Basketball at GGHS No. 1 Sarai Noring. The construction of Volleyball and renovation of hall, Badminton Court, Football at Government Degree College Ghazni Playground and Sports playground at Qaim Manjiwala and Basketball and Badminton Courts at GGHS Abakhel, Hanif Khan Memorial in Malakand District.

The construction of Cricket Academy in Sports Complex Malakand, Martial Arts Hall in Hathian Sports Complex in Mardan, Climbing Wall in Mardan Sports Complex and Construction of Cricket Academy in Bazukharki Ground were approved.

The meeting approved the construction of a hall for various sports activities at MDA Ground Township. The meeting also discussed the construction of cricket academies at Hafiz Korona and Akrab Dogbala in Mohmand District and volleyball and badminton courts at GGHSS Ghalani in Nowshera District.