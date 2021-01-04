KP govt approves financial package for outstanding players

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to award a 12-month financial support package for players who exhibited excellent performance in Under-16 games and Under-21 games by winning medals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to award a 12-month financial support package for players who exhibited excellent performance in Under-16 games and Under-21 games by winning medals.

The package was approved in a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), says spokesman of the sports and Tourism Department.

The spokesman said that players had been categorized according to their positions they bagged in the events to receive the monthly stipend which spanned over 12 months.

Giving details, he said that a group of 58 gold medal-holding players would get a monthly stipend of Rs10,000 each as part of the scheme for one year.

While 35 players who won silver medals in the Under-16 games would receive Rs8000 per month and similarly 14 bronze holders would be given monthly stipend of Rs5000.

He said the package also featured monthly amounts for players Under-21 games, thus 449 players who won gold medals would get Rs10,000 per month, while silver medals winning 449 players would be given Rs8000 while 227 players would be awarded monthly stipend of Rs5000 each.

The PDWP also approved a special holding camp for Under-16 and 21 players besides granting approval for giving charges to coaches.