KP Govt Awards Contract For Construction Of Kalam Cricket Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 24, 2022 | 11:56 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has awarded the contract for the construction of an international standard cricket stadium in Kalam and will hold groundbreaking ceremony of the project very soon

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has awarded the contract for the construction of an international standard cricket stadium in Kalam and will hold groundbreaking ceremony of the project very soon.

This was told in a meeting held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Director General Sports Khalid Khan and other concerned senior officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister, on the occasion, directed the quarters concerned to finalize all pre-requisites for the formal groundbreaking of Kalam Cricket Stadium so that work on the project could be started without any delay.

While briefing the meeting about various aspects of the Kalam Cricket Stadium, it was told that state of the art cricket stadium would be established on 341 Kanal of land at an estimated cost of Rs 2 billion.

It was added that said project would be completed within two years. Besides the other modern facilities, 6,000 seats would be available in stadium for spectators.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that establishment of Kalam Cricket Stadium would help to extend cricket Calendar in Pakistan and promote local tourism at international level.

He added that with the establishment of such state of the art cricket stadium provincial economy would strengthen, create job opportunities for local people and promote other sports as well.

The chief minister termed provision of modern sports facilities to youth as top priority of his government and said that the incumbent provincial government was working on establishment of a number of sports complexes in different districts to this end.

