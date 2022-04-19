KP govt keen to support healthy sports activities for journalists: Taimur Jhagra

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that a healthy body is essential for a healthy mind, a conducive environment for journalists and sports activities should be organized as much as possible

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that a healthy body is essential for a healthy mind, a conducive environment for journalists and sports activities should be organized as much as possible.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of Ramadan Sports Gala organized by Khyber Union of Journalists at Peshawar Press Club in collaboration with Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) at the Peshawar Press Club premises.

Provincial Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, RMI Sports Manager Sajid Durrani, Spokesman Shabir Shah, President Khyber Union of Journalists Nasir Hussain, General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, President Peshawar Press Club M. Riaz, General Secretary Shehzada Fahda and a large number of journalists were also present during the colorful opening ceremony.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash said that along with his professional responsibilities, he was very happy to see journalists on the field.

He wished that there should also be sports competitions between the journalists and the provincial ministers as well.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the PTI government was taking serious steps to solve the problems faced by the journalists.

He said that the journalists of Peshawar have always pointed out the shortcomings of the government while also praising the good and positive works as well. The Ministers and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan formally inaugurated the Ramadan Sports Gala.

At the sports gala, more than 200 journalists are participating in five different sports, including badminton, table tennis, snooker, carrom board and ludo. There were thrilling battles between the journalists in badminton, table tennis, snooker, carrom board and ludo. Speaking on this occasion, both Nasir Hussain and M. Riaz thanked the Ministers and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Management of the RMI for extending all out support in holding such a wonderful festival. The Minister along with the Official of the RMI also unveil the kits to be given to all the participants during the 15-day long festival.