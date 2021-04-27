UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Releases Rs. 1 Billion For Pakistan's First Sports City Plan

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP govt releases Rs. 1 billion for Pakistan's first sports city plan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :After the approval of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday released Pakistan's first ever Sports City Plan over 380 kanals of land in Regi Model Town, initially costing over a Rs. 01 billion.

The project is estimated to cost around a billion rupees to build and Chief Minister KP directed to immediately commence work on the project, starting with the recruitment of international consultants.

Chief Minister Mahmood directed Directorate General Sports KP to expedite work on the PC-1 besides all the process should be followed as per requirement on merits from the start to completion of the said City.

It is worth mentioning here that the Sports City masterminded by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to have the only in Pakistan will be set up over 380 kanals of land owned by the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and will feature all modern facilities according to international needs.

The upgrading of the Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium, which is being prepared as per the standards of the International Cricket Council (ICC), costing another Rs1.37 billion along with another ICC-PCB recommended cricketing venue in Hayatabad Sports Complex costing Rs. 993. Million.

KP govt is also working on Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities of worth 5.55 billion for the youth with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and by the June 30, 2021 150 Playground sports facilities would be completed.

According to DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Sports City would have nine (09) holes Mini Golf Course, A class hostel for 400 players, football ground with floodlight facilities, Inter-routes, multi-purposes boxing arena, martial arts indoor gymnasium.

Martial Arts Arena could hold games like Karate, Judo, Wushu, Taekwondo, Jujitsu, and Gymnastics. Sports City would have a facility of cycling wooden velodrome, which will be the only one in Pakistan, at an approximate cost of Rs100 million.

Sports City plan has been released and the PC-1 processing is underway to have it in the Annual Development Program of the next financial year, Asfandyar told APP Digital New Service.

CM was also informed that up gradation work of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium has also been continued for last one year. The Stadium being upgraded in line with the ICC standard at a cost of Rs. 1377.87 million.

He said, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed during his briefing on the progress that has been made on the project so far. He was informed that six consultancy firms had offered their services for the work on the sports city.

The final decision on the choice of consultant, however, will be made through public advertisement in fair and transparent manner.

He said that police station, modern hall for multi-games, swimming pool, green lawn, residential blocks, football stadium, parking, shopping and food area, administration block, general and sports museum, gymnasium, shooting range, cycling wooden velodrome are part of the Regi Sports City.

He said Sports City could hold international standard sports facilities and with the establishment of such City Peshawar would be in line of holding international competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ICC Sports Police Station Cycling Progress June All From Government Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Boxing

Recent Stories

President urges CII to play role for women’s rig ..

9 minutes ago

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

42 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

44 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

13 minutes ago

Swat admin clears Sangota Road of speed breakers

13 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.