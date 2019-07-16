KP govt to strongly recommend name of Amjad Aziz Malik for Presidential award: Shoukat Ali Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government would strongly recommend the name of Amjad Aziz Malik for the presidential award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government would strongly recommend the name of Amjad Aziz Malik for the presidential award.

The minister said it was an honour for Pakistan that the government of Nepal had awarded Amjad Aziz Malik with life time achievement award on his meritorious services rendered for the promotion of sports journalism in Asia.

Addressing an honoring reception organized by the Sports Committee of Press Club with the collaboration of Sports Writers Association KP, Shoukat Ali Yousazai said the award of any of the Pakistani journalist at the Asia or world level is itself an honor for the whole nation.

Amjad was the only Pakistani journalist being elected as Secretary General of Association of International Sports Press (AIPs) Asia wherein more than 12000 working sports journalists are its members," the minister said.

"Amjad deserved that award for rendering valuable services in the promotion of sports journalism in Asia and being a Pakistani he took a key step in conducting international seminars, workshops and scores of training sessions for the young male and female sports journalists in all across Asia, which would be proved a key for promoting sports journalism in the region," the Minister remarked.

The minister said during the forthcoming National Games the govt would also extend all out support to the international journalists coming to Peshawar to cover the 33rd National Games. It would certainly give good name to Pakistan when the international journalists come to Peshawar for the Games, he said, adding, "The journalists when stay would portray a soft image of Peshawar." It is worth mentioning here that the Govt of Nepal in joint venture with Nepal Sports Journalists Forum awarded Senior Sports Journalist Amajd Aziz Malik with the highest Asian Award recently in a colourful ceremony held at Kathmandu, Nepal.

In his brief speech, Amjad Aziz Malik thanked the Minister and the govt of Nepal for giving him respect and honor. "The award given to me is actually a respect to the whole of Pakistanis by the government of Nepal and the working journalists of Nepal," Amjad said.

"I have already dedicated this award to the whole of Pakistanis from the brothers of Nepal as my drawing room is full of awards which I had received in my 36 years long career but this award is very special for me given by the Sports and Culture Minister of the Govt of Nepal His Excellency Mr. Jagat Bhadur Bishwsharma wherein thousands of people sitting in a colorful ceremony from across the world.

He bears in his credit marvelous services which he has been rendering towards promotion of sports in the country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular besides making valuable contribution for projection and encouragement of new talents in the field of sports journalism.

Amjad Aziz Malik also carries the unique credit amongst the journalistic community of Pakistan for having covered the Olympics Games, Commonwealth Games, SAF Games, Islamic Games, Indoor Asian Games, Special Olympics Games and Paralympics Games.

Amongst commentators, he also enjoys special status as well for having done commentary of 268 international hockey matches besides being judged best commentator of Radio Pakistan for two consecutive years 1999 and 2000. During his 35 years journalistic career, Mr. Malik has contributed more than five thousands features, articles and columns in print media. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he is the only journalist, who has written 12 books on sports; more than 300 research papers; 50 brochures and magazines on sports.