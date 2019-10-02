UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Utilize All Resources To Host National Games In Befitting Manners

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:17 PM

KP govt to utilize all resources to host National Games in befitting manners

Thousands of players will meet in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 33rd National Games 2019 which is scheduled to begin from October 26 to Nov 1, 2019 here at Peshawar Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Thousands of players will meet in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 33rd National Games 2019 which is scheduled to begin from October 26 to Nov 1, 2019 here at Peshawar Sports Complex.

While chairing a meeting of the steering committee on the National Games, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to ensure all out support, cooperation and complete preparation for hosting the National Games.

According to details, the torch ceremony for the National Games will initiate from Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi which will reach Peshawar via Babu Sar Pass, Naran, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Islamabad, Attock and Nowshera on October 20, 2019.

The meeting was informed that the opening ceremony of 33rd National Games would be held on October 26, 2019 at Qayyum Sports Complex while closing ceremony would be arranged on November 01, 2019.

The CM was informed that thousands of players will face each other in 30 different types of games including teams from Azad Jammu Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, Higher education Commission, Pakistan Navy, Police, Railways and Wapda.

A total of 27 female and 32 male Games will part of the 33rd edition of the National Games to be hosting by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a lapse of eight and half years with Rs. 170 million allocated by the govt to ensure all facilities to the players during their stay in provincial capital.

Different types of games have been arranged at different sports grounds and places that include Jamrud Sports Complex, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Qayyum Sports Complex, PAF Sports Complex, Peshawar Golf Club, Government College Peshawar, Northern Bhai Pass Peshawar, Tahmas Khan Stadium, Charsadda Sports Complex, Mardan Sports Complex and Abbottabad, two of the Games will be organized in Islamabad and one Game at Karachi.

The chief minister has directed to ensure provision of full proof security and healthcare facilities during the event. He also approved Law and Order and health committees for the purpose. He further directed the district police officers of concerned districts to remain alert for providing secure routes for the torch ceremony. He particularly directed the Directorate of Sports KP to ensure provision of high quality Sports Kits and other equipments.

Mahmood Khan, who actually took the initiative and agreed to the proposal of hosting the Games when President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan called on him and he (Mahmood Khan) in one go accepted the proposal by allocating a handsome grant for the smooth conduction of the Games in Peshawar.

He stated that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf is focused on providing healthy recreational activities to its youth through construction of sports grounds in every District along with the establishment of Sports Complexes at various parts of the province. He furthered that the holding of National Games in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not only help in promoting Inter- Provincial Coordination (IPC) among the youth but will also provide an opportunity to project the positive and hospitable image of the province at national level.

The meeting was attended by Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan, Chief Secretary Saleem Khan, Federal Secretary IPC, Director General Sports KP, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Inspector General Police, Commissioner Peshawar, Representatives of 11 Corps and other concerned departments.

