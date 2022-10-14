UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Utilizing All Available Resources To Promote Sports: DG Sports Board

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KP Govt utilizing all available resources to promote sports: DG Sports Board

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan Friday said the provincial government was using all available means to promote sports and healthy activities in the province.

He expressed these views during his visit to the city. Khalid Khan said Abbottabad was always a destination for summer sports competitions in the recent past and recognized as a sports city, once again it will become an international hub for sports, and in this regard construction of an international sports complex on 268 Kanal land with state of the art facilities will soon be started in the city where separate sports gymnasiums for men and women would be constructed.

During the visit of acquired land for Abbottabad's biggest project International Sports Complex at Dhamtoor he was informed that there was no road access to the proposed sports complex. Upon which he committed to remove all hurdles that come in the way.

Later, while chairing a meeting in this connection, he was given a detailed briefing on the sports project and sports activities in Hazara division.

Khalid Khan also visited the hockey stadium to inspect the astro turf being laid at a cost of Rs 120 million and directed to complete the installation work within one month.

