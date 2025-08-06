KP Govt Welcomes Football Hero On Return From Norway Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A grand reception was held at the Peshawar sports Complex under the auspices of Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to welcome Muhammad Anees, a distinguished member of the Pakistan team that won the Norway Football Cup, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Muhammad Anees hails from Landi Kotal, District Khyber and has brought great pride to the country through his outstanding performance on the international stage.
DG Sports, Tashfeen Haider, appreciated Muhammad Anees and lauded his remarkable achievement, stating that young athletes like him are not only the pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but of the entire nation.
He added that Anees’ hard work, dedication and success serve as a beacon of inspiration for the youth.
The government is fully committed to providing all possible support and patronage to such talented individuals.
Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farhan, Assistant Director Sports for Merged Districts Muhammad Riaz, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teqball Association Akhtar Rasool, Administrator Yousaf Afridi, Coach Aman Ullah and other officials were also present.
They extended their congratulations to Muhammad Anees and expressed pride in his international achievement.
