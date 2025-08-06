Open Menu

KP Govt Welcomes Football Hero On Return From Norway Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM

KP Govt welcomes football hero on return from Norway Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A grand reception was held at the Peshawar sports Complex under the auspices of Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to welcome Muhammad Anees, a distinguished member of the Pakistan team that won the Norway Football Cup, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Muhammad Anees hails from Landi Kotal, District Khyber and has brought great pride to the country through his outstanding performance on the international stage.

DG Sports, Tashfeen Haider, appreciated Muhammad Anees and lauded his remarkable achievement, stating that young athletes like him are not only the pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but of the entire nation.

He added that Anees’ hard work, dedication and success serve as a beacon of inspiration for the youth.

The government is fully committed to providing all possible support and patronage to such talented individuals.

Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farhan, Assistant Director Sports for Merged Districts Muhammad Riaz, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teqball Association Akhtar Rasool, Administrator Yousaf Afridi, Coach Aman Ullah and other officials were also present.

They extended their congratulations to Muhammad Anees and expressed pride in his international achievement.

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

2 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

2 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

2 hours ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

2 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports