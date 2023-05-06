KP Gymnastics Team announced for 34th National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gymnastics Team has been announced for the forthcoming 34th National Games to be organized in Quetta, Balochistan from May 12 in the first phases while the second phase would be starting from May 20, 2023.

In this regard, trials were held in Peshawar sports Complex, in which players from all over the province participated.

The trials were conducted by the selection committee under the supervision of Provincial Gymnastics Association President Aamir Sabir and Secretary Mohammad Raja.

After which the Names of the final players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the National Games were announced.

The provincial team includes Muhammad Usman, Adnan Khan, Amirullah, Yahya and Asadullah.

Muhammad Raja will be the team coach and Shams technical officials will go with the team. On the instructions of President Aamir Saber, the training camp of the players started in Peshawar.

This camp will continue till May 11 before the team leaves for Quetta on May 12, 2023.