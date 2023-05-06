UrduPoint.com

KP Gymnastics Team Announced For 34th National Games

Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

KP Gymnastics Team announced for 34th National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gymnastics Team has been announced for the forthcoming 34th National Games to be organized in Quetta, Balochistan from May 12 in the first phases while the second phase would be starting from May 20, 2023.

In this regard, trials were held in Peshawar sports Complex, in which players from all over the province participated.

The trials were conducted by the selection committee under the supervision of Provincial Gymnastics Association President Aamir Sabir and Secretary Mohammad Raja.

After which the Names of the final players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the National Games were announced.

The provincial team includes Muhammad Usman, Adnan Khan, Amirullah, Yahya and Asadullah.

Muhammad Raja will be the team coach and Shams technical officials will go with the team. On the instructions of President Aamir Saber, the training camp of the players started in Peshawar.

This camp will continue till May 11 before the team leaves for Quetta on May 12, 2023.

Related Topics

Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports May All From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

57 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah boosts capital by AED 800mn

Bank of Sharjah boosts capital by AED 800mn

57 minutes ago
 COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of ..

COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern: WHO

58 minutes ago
 flydubai expands its network in Poland to three de ..

Flydubai expands its network in Poland to three destinations

58 minutes ago
 New WHO manual aims to strengthen pedestrian safet ..

New WHO manual aims to strengthen pedestrian safety

58 minutes ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council launches th ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council launches the Nafis Youth Council’s exec ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.