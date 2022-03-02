UrduPoint.com

KP Hadia Claims Bronze Medal At The ASBC Asian Boxing Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published March 02, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Hadia Kamal Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won a bronze medal in the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championship for Pakistan being played at Jordan capital city Amman

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Hadia Kamal Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won a bronze medal in the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championship for Pakistan being played at Jordan capital city Amman.

Hadia Kamal Khan is the member of the national team currently on visit to Jordan wherein she competed in the Junior Girls Class 60 kg weight category and claimed bronze medal. Now she would compete for the silver medal in the same class.

She is the second girl from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Sobia Khan, winning a boxing medal in international outings. Sobia Khan won a bronze medal in India in the International Boxing Championship.

Talking to APP on phone, Syed Kamal Khan, Secretary KP Boxing Association, said that it is a big achievement for Hadia Khan.

He said"Hadia Khan is participating in the Championship with her own expenses. "We made a request to Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan but he did not accept our application for financial support.

" When contacted Hadia Kamal she said: "I will try hard to win a gold medal for Pakistan and request all Pakistani to pray for me." "I have tried hard back home and winning a medal at international level would give her more motivation to compete against other players of the world," she added.

About the city visit, she said Amman, the capital of Jordan, is a modern city with numerous ancient ruins. Atop Jabal al-Qala'a hill, the historic Citadel includes the pillars of the Roman Temple of Hercules and the 8th-century Umayyad Palace Complex, known for its grand dome, she informed.

"Built into a different downtown hillside, the Roman Theater is a 6,000-capacity, 2nd-century stone amphitheater offering occasional events and certainly more places would be visited during free time but so far I am fully concentrating on my fights," she said.

