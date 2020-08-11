KP Hockey Association announces resumption of hockey activities from Aug 13

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association (KPKA) will resume its activities from August 13 at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium with four matches to be played through Independence Day Hockey Series.

This was disclosed by the President KPKA Syed Zahir Shah on Tuesday.

He said that KPKA activities remained suspended for almost five months that would be resumed on August 13 with the Independence Day matches.

He said that players had been informed to report the KPKA added that four teams would be selected for the Series.

He also directed all the district hockey associations affiliated with KPKA for resumption of their hockey activities and should hold Independence Day matches.

Syed Zahir Shah said that they had their last hockey activity on March 18 and since then due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, they had stopped all activities on the directive of the provincial government, he added.

He said the players have to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government through Directorate of Sports KP.

He said the closing ceremony of the four matches Series would be on August 14, following cash prizes, trophies and certificates in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

He also thanked Director General Sports KP, Additional Secretary Sports KP Junaid Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for extending all out support to the sports organizers, sports promoters and players.

He thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for taking keen interest in the promotion of hockey.

Finally, he said that the hockey Calendar was also being announced soon.