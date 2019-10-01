KP Hockey camp for National Games begins

The hockey training camp for the 33rd National Games got under way under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association here at the Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Qayyum Sports Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The hockey training camp for the 33rd National Games got under way under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association here at the Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Qayyum sports Complex on Tuesday.

The 33rd National Games will be commencing from October 26 to November 1, 2019 at Peshawar Sports Complex. The camp was officially inaugurated by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Senior Vice President and Chairman Provincial Hockey Association Inspector General of Police Muhammad Saeed Khan, accompanied by President KP Hockey Association, Secretary Haji Hidayatullah, Camp Commandant Zia Binori, international player Yasir islam were also present.

Talking to the media, President of the Provincial Hockey Association, Syed Zahir Shah, said that the training camp has started in full swing under the Provincial Hockey Association to form the best team for the National Games, with 40 players selected in the trials in three different sessions.

He said that after a week of training, 26 players would be selected out of which 18 players would be selected in the second phase for the provincial team, he said. He said that two qualified coaches Yasir Islam and Zia-ur-Rehman Banori would work hard.