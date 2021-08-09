KP Independence Day Men, Women Squash Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independence Day Men and Women Squash Championship got underway here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Monday.

Dr. Riaz Khan, Chief Scientist Atomic Energy Pakistan was chief guest on this occasion. Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation and President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, Coaches Mohib Ullah Khan, Mohammad Waseem, Amjad Khan, Alam Zeb, Niamat Ullah, Chief Organizer and Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman, Executive Members KP Squash Sajjad Khalil, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Mohammad, Sher Bahadur, Tournament Referee Adil Faqi were also present on this occasion.

In the first round of the Men category Hammad Khan defeated Umair Arif by 3-0, Huraira Khan defeated M Umair Khan, Arbab Mehran defeated Usman Yaqoob, M Qasim Noorani defeated Ubaid Ullah, Asadullah (Snr) defeated Owaise Ahmed by 3-0, Huzaifa Zahid overpowered M Shoaib Afzal by 3-0, Asim Shahzad defeated Abdul Haseeb by 3-0, Fahad Sharif defeated Haroon Khan by 3-0, Yaseen Khattak defeated AmanUllah by 3-0, Azaan Khalil defeated Danish Sufain Khan defeated Abbas Rahim, Nasir Khan defeated M Raza, Zeeshan Khan defeated Kamran Hhussain, M Samiullah defeated Rafiullah, Sheraz Akbar defeated Shayan Ali, Rizwan Gul defeated Hashir Kifayat by 3-0, Mutahir Ali defeated Zubair Khan, Arbab Aizaz defeated Kamran Khan, Shehzad Sikandar defeated Nawab Shah,M Junaid defeated Fawad Hussain, Shehzad Khan defeated Jawad Ali Khan.

In the second round AsadUllah Snr beat M Qasim Noorani (2-1), Nouman Khan beat Majid Khalil (2-0), Huzaifa Zahid beat Asim Shahzad (2-1), Fahad Sharif beat Furqan Ahmed (2-0), Yaseen Khattak beat Azaan Khalil (2-0), Nasir Khan beat Sufyan Khan (2-0), Samiullah beat Zeeshan Khan (2-0), Zeeshan Gul beat Sheraz Akbar (2-0), Nouman Shahid beat Kashif Rasheed (2-1), Mutahir Ali beat Rizwan Gul (2-0), Arbab Aizaz beat Shehzad Sikandar (2-0), M Hanif beat M Junaid (2-0), Shahzad Khan beat Salman Shah (2-0), M Ammad beat Waqas Gul (2-1).

Squash legend Qamar Zaman said that we are trying to bring back the lost place in squash and for this purpose hard work was a condition. The players had to work day and night and it was important to bring out the talent from the grass root level because in the future these players would shine the name of the country and the nation all over the world.