KP Ingenious & traditional Games from May 19: DG Sports

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ingenious and historical traditional Games will be commencing from May 19 in two different phases at district and later on regional levels, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan told media men here on Monday.

He said, preparations have been completed in this regard. Director Operations Azizullah Khan, DD Operation Sports Jamshed Baloch and AD Sports Zakirullah were also present. Khalid Khan said that preparations for the traditional games are under way to hold the events in befitting manners.

He said such Games are the annual feature of the Directorate General Sports Calendar. The Games are being held in the districts where the traditional games will be played. The competitions will be held there and after completion of the rounds at district level, such Games would be demonstrated in the provincial capital Peshawar wherein players of all the traditional Games would be invited to Peshawar. He said the traditional games would be kicking off from May 19 at Mardan, Swabi, Buner, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and North Waziristan and South Waziristan, followed by other districts in the first phase including merged districts and later on at the regional level.

The competitions will start from May 19 in Bannu region. Lakki Marwat from May 19 to 20. At South on North Waziristan players would be taking part from May 27, likewise in other districts on different dates.

Thus, these games will be held in phases in all regions, after which the best teams will be selected and the finals will be in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Hazara, Bannu and Swat.

At the divisional level, competitions of other traditional sports including inter-district level Kabaddi, Mukha, Volleyball and Gatta will be held.

Final competitions will be held in the provincial capital Peshawar at the end of the divisional games.

Khalid Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in traditional sports and to revive indigenous games that were dumped under a heavy layer of mud due to modern day saying "time nahi hai" a comprehensive plan has been chalk-out to revive these games.

He said today is a historical day for the people of Peshawar as desired by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is also holding its traditional games like other districts for both male and female. He said in the present age of computers the children were restricted to their homes while playing computer games, video games which could not help them achieve good physics. These games have no benefit to our youth as it does not have any physical exercises, Khalid Khan added. He said the government is very keen to provide healthy entertainment to the youth for this purpose such an initiative has been taken.

He said they are also planning to have similar traditional Games for women players as well, which have been ignored earlier on but the government is giving equal opportunities. He said, the youth had suffered due to terrorism, who were puffed-up and traumatized at the hands of militancy and insurgency, unquestionably need to be involved in such like healthy activities.

In response to a question, DG Sports Khalid Khan said that these games have been kept open. DG Sports Khalid Khan said that the purpose of holding games is to keep alive the traditional games of each district. He said all necessary steps have been taken to provide the best facilities to the players and officials. "We will try our best to hold the final stage in Peshawar in the best possible way.