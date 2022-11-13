KP Inter-College Games to begin from Nov 14

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-College Games organized by the management of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Hayatabad Sports Complex this time, will begin from Monday.

This was stated by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said preparation for holding the Games have already been finalized.

Both boys and girls from different colleges of the province will compete in four different games.

Minister for Science and Information Technology and food and Sports Muhammad Atif Khan would grace the occasion as the chief guest and would formally inaugurate the Games in the morning. Cricket, volleyball, football and badminton competitions will be organized for boys and girls. The events of boys will be held in Tahamas Khan Football Stadium, Agricultural University and Shama Cricket Ground while the women's competition will be held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University in which the winning teams of eight different zones will participate, the DG Sports told.

Surprisingly, Khalid Khan said 290 government colleges of the province have participated in all the districts initially, in the first stage in their respective districts and now a team each like the finalist of all the games including cricket, football, volleyball and badminton, would be coming to Peshawar to face each other in the round final.

Khalid Khan said that girls students would take part in cricket, volleyball and badminton and the boys would be taking part in cricket, volleyball and football.

He said Provincial Sports Minister Atif Khan has directed to involve the students of the colleges in sports competitions on various platforms for the promotion of sports and that is why for the first time like we had Inter-University competitions last month, this time Inter-College Games are being organized through a wider range.

He thanked the officials of the Directorate General of Sports for its efforts from making banners to distribution of kits and further its role in handing over TA, DA with equipments to players well before the Games.

He said now, sports is an integral part of education so steps have been taken to hold Games at school, college and university levels which will certainly help in searching new talent in different Games at the grassroots level.

Khalid Khan said that provision of facilities to the youth was one of the top priorities and measures were being taken in this regard because the youth were the valuable asset of this country who have to take the reins of this country in the future.

The competition is being supervised by Director Female Games Miss Rasheed Ghaznavi for female while themen competition is being held under the supervision of Director Operations Azizullah Jan and Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch with his strong management team.