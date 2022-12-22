KP Inter-Constituencies Women Games begins in Mardan Region

The Mardan Zone Inter-Constituencies Women's Games having more than 250 female players from Swabi, Mardan, and Nowshera got underway here at BISE Mardan Sports Complex with all six teams competing in Badminton and Cricket.

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Mardan Zone Inter-Constituencies Women's Games having more than 250 female players from Swabi, Mardan, and Nowshera got underway here at BISE Mardan Sports Complex with all six teams competing in Badminton and Cricket.

The Inter Constituencies Women Games-2022 organized by the Directorate General Sports KP started with a colorful opening ceremony at BISE Mardan Sports Complex with female players competing in cricket and badminton competitions.

The official inauguration of these games was done by Provincial Assembly Member Sajida Hanif and MPA Shahida Bibi along with Director of Sports Women's Games Rashida Ghaznavi, Regional Sports Officer Nimatullah, Deputy Director Syed Jafar Shah. Director Sports Mardan board Miss Asiya, RSO Swabi Tariq Khan, DSO Mardan Abzar Khan, and other personalities were present.

In the opening ceremony, the band of Government Girls High school No 1 enthralled the spectators with their performance of a welcome song. The special guests Sajida Hanif and Shahida Bibi paid tribute to the sports directorate and stressed the organisation of such events for women on regular basis.

They said the participation of more than 250 women athletes from Nowshera, Swabi, and Mardan determines that women here are interested in sports.

However, there is a need to ensure all facilities for women, they added.

They thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Provincial Sports Minister Atif Khan, and said steps have been taken in the right direction by providing due facilities to the women players of the province.

They said that as promised by the chief minister, women in the province are getting equal sports opportunities. They said that Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi and her team deserve praise for bringing popular events like cricket and badminton for women.

They said that recently the Mardan Board won the first position in the All-Pakistan Inter-Boards Badminton Championship, in which Aiman Shehzadi was also selected for the national team for her excellent performance.

Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi, on the occasion, informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been divided into four zones which include the zones of Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Hazara, and Peshawar and all players of 35 districts have been given opportunities to participate and excel in the Games.

The winning badminton and cricket teams from each zone would participate in the final phase of the Games in Peshawar.