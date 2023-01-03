KP Inter-Constituency Games begin

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Constituency Games-2022 kicked off with a grand ceremony here on Tuesday at Hayatabad Sports Complex with around 1000 athletes, both male and female, participating

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Constituency Games-2022 kicked off with a grand ceremony here on Tuesday at Hayatabad Sports Complex with around 1000 athletes, both male and female, participating.

The male will participate in football, volleyball and cricket while female will participate in badminton and cricket.

Members Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Bangash, Ranjit Singh, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minorities Wazir Zada, Wilson Wazir, MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi, MPA Abdul Salam Afridi, MPA Azizullah Gran, MPA Ayesha Bano, MPA Shaughta Malik, MPA Samira Shams, MPA Madiha Nisar, MPA Ayesha Naeem, MPA Sajida Hanif, MPA Shagufta Malik, Secretary Sports Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, DG Sports Khalid Khan, Director Sports Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operations Azizullah Jan, Director Youth Affairs Irfan Ali, Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, Director Development Salim Raza, Arshad Hussain, Shah Faisal and Jafar Shah were present.

The Games started with the recitation from Holy Quran by Laila Khan of Frontier College for Women, followed by National Anthem and a smart March Past. School girls of Government Girls High School, Daulatpura, Charsadda displayed a beautiful and excellent PT show and melodious band of Government High School No. 1 Mardan with Band of Frontier Corps, and Khattak Dance turned the whole complexion into melodious Charsadda presented PT show and band performance.

The band troop of Frontier Corps presented beautiful tunes and traditional Khattak dance of Frontier Corps also enthralled the sitting spectators. In the final round, the winning teams of all the regions of the province are participating. More than 8,000 male and female players participated in the trials at the regional level, while in the provincial final round, 1,000 male and female players will compete in cricket, badminton, football and volleyball. These games will continue for three days - Men's football matches at Tahamas Football Stadium Peshawar, Cricket matches at Shama Cricket Ground, Volleyball matches at Peshawar Sports Complex, Women's sports matches at Hayatabad Sports Complex and Minority matches at Islamia College Peshawar.

Secretary Sports Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed in his welcome address said that on the special instructions of Provincial Sports Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Inter-Constituency Games were organized for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the first phase of which 115 constituencies of all 36 districts.

In order to select the teams, trials were held under the leadership of the members of the provincial assembly of this constituency, in the second stage, competitions were held at the district level, in the third round, competitions were held at the regional level, the winning teams of which would now compete in the provincial round.

"It is giving special attention to sports and this is the reason why open grounds have been built at the Union and Tehsil levels and sports complexes have been constructed in every region so that the children of the province can benefit from the facilities and make the country and the province famous. " He said, "Activities like this. Keeping with the continuity, mega events will be organized for Inter-Schools and Inter-Districts, while a football league will be organized in February to promote football." He said,"An MoU was signed under which the operational and functional affairs of the Stadium will be supervised by the PCB while the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium will be completed in four months and an agreement will be made with Peshawar Zalmi in this regard and along with this, the international activities would be organized." He said,"At present twenty projects of sports are going on which includes Kalam Cricket Stadium." Mushtaq Ahmed paid tribute to DG Sports Khalid Khan and his team and said,"The purpose of organizing sports activities in this way is to attract the youth towards sports. The provincial government should pay special attention to the welfare of the youth."He said that the province has been divided into 10 zones for the Inter-Zone Games 2022. In the Inter-Constituency Games 2022, the members of the provincial assembly have an important role and similarly, the event was organized for the teams of women MPs, which included cricket and badminton competitions.