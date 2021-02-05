UrduPoint.com
KP Inter-Division Boxing Championship From Feb 8

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:48 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boxing Association would organize Inter-Divisional Boxing Championship on February 8-10, 2021 at Lala Aman Boxing Arena, Peshawar Sports Complex here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boxing Association would organize Inter-Divisional Boxing Championship on February 8-10, 2021 at Lala Aman Boxing Arena, Peshawar sports Complex here.

Former national boxer, Nadir Siyal Khan while talking to APP here on Friday said that all arrangements in this connection have been completed within time and the arrival of the divisional players would be completed by February 7 in the evening before the opening ceremony of February 8.

He said the players would compete in the following weight categories including Elite Men 49kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg, 91kg & 91+Kg while the women would compete in 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg & 60Kg.

He said the trials for selecting the Dera Ismail Khan team have already kicked off at Ratta Kulachi Stadium Dera Ismail Khan. He thanked the Regional Sports Officer Razi Ullah Betani for extending support to the association in holding the trials and selecting the players for the Championship.

