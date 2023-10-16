KP Inter-Division Open Archery Championship begins

The first edition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Division Open Archery Championship organized by Provincial Archery Association got under way here at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Monday

A large number of male and female players turned up participating in the Championship in different categories including Men’s single, Women’s single and Max-Double competitions.

Founder of the Archery in Pakistan Wisal Muhammad Khan was the special guest who officially inaugurated the Championship.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archery Association Secretary Sarfaraz Khan, Coach Nawab Ali and a large number of players and spectators were also present on this occasion.

Male players from Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Kohat, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan and Hazara Divisions, as well as female archers are also actively participating in the competitions.

In the women’s event, Kainat Nisar and Sakina performed well, while in the Men’s event, Waqar from Mardan and Archers from Kohat took the lead.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Wisal Muhammad Khan said that he had always been trying to promote archery throughout the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said, when the game of archery was introduced in Pakistan, this sport was completely new to the people, but with a lot of hard work and continuous efforts, it got a boost and today archery is one of the most popular sports in Pakistan.

He said that due to the efforts of coaches like Sarfaraz Khan, Nawab Khan, more young talented archery players are coming to the national and international levels.

He said Archery equipment has been provided to various district associations, which will surely give further development to the sport of archery.

