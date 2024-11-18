KP Inter-Regional Schools' Cricket Tournament From 21st
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 18, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Under the auspices of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,another mega sports event has been scheduled to be held during the current month of November this year
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Under the auspices of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,another mega sports event has been scheduled to be held during the current month of November this year.
In the said event of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter Regional Schools Cricket Tournament which will be started from 21 November to 23 November, winner teams qualified at regional level games of inter districts tournament will be participated while the same event opening had been initiated at intra district contests of schools cricket competitions earlier.
Similarly the winner and runner up teams in these competitions will be qualified for contesting in national level school games under Pakistan Cricket board.
While commenting on the same event, the KPK Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan, said that the same event will be shaped as a talent hunt for the grass root natural talented cricket players in the province.
He said that the government's first priority is to bring on the surface the talented players on merit and transparent manner and also to encourage them.
He further added that we are promoting cultural ,indeginious and international sports so that to create a healthy society here.
Recent Stories
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts to combat smog
UN climate chief urges focus on major political decisions to advance climate act ..
Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference
ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in boys’ singles
DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee
Govt urged to increase timings for restaurants
Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan calls on Spanish parliamentarians
Snowfall ends dry spell in Upper Reaches of Kashmir
Philippines cleans up after sixth major storm in weeks
Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control livestock diseases
AJK DC emphasizes prior permission from local authorities for holding public mee ..
More Stories From Sports
-
ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in boys’ singles8 minutes ago
-
Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament kicks off2 hours ago
-
Invincibles win by 19 runs over Challengers2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka A post 298 on Day 1 against Pakistan Shaheens2 hours ago
-
Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament kicks off2 hours ago
-
Australia clinch T20I series by beating Pakistan in Third T20I match3 hours ago
-
FIH president reveals plan to help Pakistan regain past glory3 hours ago
-
Chief of Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship kicks off5 hours ago
-
Cleveland Cavaliers beat Charlotte Hornets to improve to 15-0 in NBA4 hours ago
-
PCB appoints Aqib Javed white-ball head coach till Champions trophy4 hours ago
-
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia7 hours ago
-
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia9 hours ago