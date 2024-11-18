KP Inter-Regional Schools' Cricket Tournament from 21st

Under the auspices of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,another mega sports event has been scheduled to be held during the current month of November this year

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Under the auspices of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,another mega sports event has been scheduled to be held during the current month of November this year.

In the said event of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter Regional Schools Cricket Tournament which will be started from 21 November to 23 November, winner teams qualified at regional level games of inter districts tournament will be participated while the same event opening had been initiated at intra district contests of schools cricket competitions earlier.

Similarly the winner and runner up teams in these competitions will be qualified for contesting in national level school games under Pakistan Cricket board.

While commenting on the same event, the KPK Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan, said that the same event will be shaped as a talent hunt for the grass root natural talented cricket players in the province.

He said that the government's first priority is to bring on the surface the talented players on merit and transparent manner and also to encourage them.

He further added that we are promoting cultural ,indeginious and international sports so that to create a healthy society here.