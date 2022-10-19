UrduPoint.com

KP Inter-University Games Begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Inter-University Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games carrying 3000 athletes from 30 public universities got underway here in a colourful opening ceremony at Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.

KP Sports Minister Muhammad Atif Khan was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the games along with Minister for Social Welfare Anwar Zeb, Special Assistant to CM Wazirzada, MPA Aysha Bano, Secretary Higher education Dawood Khan, VC UoA Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, VC Agri University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Bakhat Jehan, Director Youth Irfan Ali, DG Sports KP Khalid Khan, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan, Secretary AIPs Asian Amjad Aziz Malik, Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, Administrations Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal, Syed Jaffar Shah, officials, players and large number of spectators, were also present.

Muhammad Atif Khan soon after the recitation from the Holy Quran by Muhammad Ali Wajid, formally inaugurated the Games, unavailing of logo, Youth and Director General Sports in a big bang and great enthusiasm were also witnessed.

The ceremony was started on a march past wherein balloons, pigeon, and banners inscribed with different sports slogans were also released in the air. Peshawar Sports Complex was decorated and security was tight as more than 3000 athletes and officials were participating in the six-day competitions.

The boy players will participate in cricket, football and volleyball, while girls will participate in volleyball, cricket and badminton competitions. After the march past, a tableau on the role of Ertugal Ghazi and then a Sufi Kalam was presented.

Muhammad Atif Khan in his address, said that the purpose of organizing the games was to provide opportunities to the players to come forward.

The future players would brighten up the nation not only at the national level but also at the international level, this would also give us the best talent.

Atif Khan said that these games would follow Inter-School and Inter-College Games wherein thousands of students would participate. He expressed hope that there is no shortage of talent among the players of our province and if they continue to get opportunities like this, they will make the name of not only the province but also the country and the nation shine all over the world.

He paid glowing tribute to the organizing team for organizing the best games. On this occasion, DG Sports Khalid Khan highlighted the importance of Inter-Varsity sports in his address and said that the competitions are being organized in the light of the special instructions of the Provincial Sports Minister Muhammad Atif Khan and this series will continue in the future.

Director NAB Mian Waqar said that we are busy with our other responsibilities. He also lauded Directorate General Sports KP for fulfilling their responsibilities like involving the youth in healthy sports activities. He urged the youth to take up their responsibilities and say no drug and corruption for a healthy society.

At the end, Muhammad Atif Khan formally announce the opening of the Games, followed by a grand firework which largely enjoyed by the players and sitting spectators. DG Sports Khalid Khan presented shield to Muhammad Atif Khan and other guests. President of the South Asian Cycling Association Syed Azhar Ali Shah, former international athlete Bahre Karam, Organizing Secretary Mariyyah Samin, Rahim Bibi, Dr. Farooq Khan, Ali Hoti, Bilal Khan, Dr. Noor Zada, and coaches were also present.

