KP Inter-university Games: Women Badminton Competition Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published October 20, 2022 | 07:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Women's Badminton competition, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-university Games, began on Thursday at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex, Charsadda.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Fazal-e-Shakoor Khan graced the occasion as chief guest. District Sports Officer Charsada Tahsinullah, General Secretary of Badminton Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Khan, coaches Nadeem, Hayat Ullah and others were present.

In the first match, Bacha Khan University Charsadda defeated Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan by 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 21-18.

Likewise, University of Agriculture Peshawar recorded victory against University of Science and Technology Kohat by 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 21-17, while the team of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Sheringal Upper Dir were defeated by University of Science and Technology Bannu by 2-0.

The score was 21-17 and 21-19.

Hazara University of Mansehra beat University of Engineering and Technology Mardan by 2-0. The score was 21-19 and 21-18. The University of Swabi defeated Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 2-0.

More than 3,000 players are participating in three women's and as many men's competitions, including women's cricket, volleyball, badminton and men's football, cricket and volleyball competitions.

