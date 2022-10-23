UrduPoint.com

KP Inter-Varsity Games: Islamia University Win Boys Volleyball Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 23, 2022 | 06:11 PM

KP Inter-Varsity Games: Islamia University win boys volleyball trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Islamia College University defeated Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan by 3-0 in the boys volleyball final match played as a part of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Varsity Games here at the indoor hall of the Agriculture University, Peshawar on Sunday.

The hall was jam-packed with the university students and local game spectators. The final was also witnessed by Agriculture University, Peshawar Vice Chancellor Dr Jehan Bakht along with Brazilian Volleyball Coach Cristiano, Secretary General of Provincial Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Admin Officer Jafar Shah, Director of sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti, Volleyball Coach Hidayatullah, AD Sports Haya Naz and other important personalities.

The Inter-Varsity Games continued in full swing under the auspices of the Directorate General Sports with girls and boys from 30 universities competing in three male and as many female games.

The volleyball final produced great excitement but Islamia College University dominated the proceedings and did not allow the team of Abdul Wali Khan University to strike back.

The score was won 25-16, 25-19 and 27-25.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Abdul Wali Khan University defeated the University of Agriculture by 23-25, 25-24, 25-13 and 25-21, while Islamia University beat Malakand University by 25-25, 17-25-21, 23-25 and 25-23.

After the final match, the chief guest distributed trophies and cash prizes among the players. Rs 100,000 was awarded to the winning team with a trophy, and Rs 50,000 cash and a trophy were given to the runners-up team.

in the cricket event, DI Khan University qualified for the final by defeating Peshawar University by 65 runs. Gomal University won the toss and batted first and scored 150 runs in the allotted overs, in which Sabrullah scored 43 runs, Fahad 24 runs, and Hafeez 42 runs.

However, from Peshawar University, Hamad dismissed two players, Wahid and Abu Bakr dismissed one player each.

In response, Peshawar University team was dismissed for 85 runs wherein Hanan dismissed three players, the second semi-final would be played between Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and Kohat University.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Agriculture Male Kohat Mardan Malakand Gomal Sunday Event From Coach

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.