KP is about to become Corona free: Health Official

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The ratio of corona positive cases has dropped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to only 0.7 per cent, an official of Health Department informed here Sunday.

He confirmed that only one patient tested positive after conducting 1000 tests in the province, He the health department official confirmed.

He said that corona positive cases in 24 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be zero in the coming days.

The official of Health Department also informed said that the ratio in 5 districts of the province was reported only one per cent while no district had more than 3 per cent cases.