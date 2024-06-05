KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group U9, U11, and U13 Boys and Girls U17 Squash Championship began at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group U9, U11, and U13 Boys and Girls U17 Squash Championship began at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Election and Rural Development Arshad Ayub Khan was the chief guest on this occasion.

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association and Secretary Local Government Dawood Khan, former World Champion legendary Qamar Zaman, Senior Vice President Ehsan Ullah khan, General Secretary Mansoor Zaman, Assistant Director sports PAF Yasir, Member Executive Committee Wazir Gul, Chief Organiser and Referee Munawar Zaman, players and coaches were also present.

In the exhibition opening match Rayyaz Zaman defeated Kashif Bakhshish by 11-2 and 11-4. The draws of all the three boys U9, U11 and U13 has already been issued including Girls U17 wherein more than 120 players are taking part.

Speaking on this occasion, President KP Squash Association Dawood Khan said that the association is working hard and in one year organizing more than 25 tournaments for both boys and girls and mainly focusing on age groups to promote squash at the grassroots level.

He also thanked the Minister for visiting Qamar Zaman Squash Complex by encouraging the players. Dawood Khan said that they are trying their level best to organize an international squash event in Peshawar and for which talks have been going on and they are searching for sponsorship for the event.

Qamar Zaman on this occasion thanked Directorate General Sports for extending support to the Association.

He said that the players did not do their hard work, that is the big reason that no players are coming up to the international level. He also appreciated the coaches for their hard efforts with the players.

On the occasion Minister Arshad Ayub Khan appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association for organizing more tournaments by involving youngsters in different age groups.

He expressed the hope that more work should be done so that more players, both boys and girls, should come up at national and international levels.

Earlier, both Dawood Khan and Qamar Zaman presented a shield of the association to the KP Minister Arshad Ayub Khan.

APP/ijz/1825