UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:29 PM

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship in Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Girls Under-15 categories got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship in Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Girls Under-15 categories got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Haji Abdul Ghafoor, Head of the Aquapura, water purification chlorine tablets which provide protection against water born diseases and approved by World Health Organization and Ministry of Health Govt of Pakistan, was the chief guest on this occasion. Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation, who is a brand ambassador of Aquapura Pakistan, Qamar Zaman, Member Executive Committee Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadur, Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khan, PAF academy coach Atlas Khan, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Academy coaches Gulab Sher, Nazir Khan, Riaz Khan, Kamran Khan and Maqsood Hanif, players and large number of spectators were also present.

In the opening match of the Under-13 category played between Saboor Khan and Saki Ullah wherein both exhibited excellent display. Saboor, right from the outset of the match dominated the proceedings and did not allow Saki Ullah to strike back. Saboor Khan won the match by 11-6, 11-8 and 11-9.

In the other matches of the qualification Obaid Ullah defeated Muhammad Ali Raza by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-5 and 11-8, Imran, Noor Khan, Yahya Khan, Abdull Arif, Ammad Ullah, Furqab and Yousaf recorded straight sets victories against their respective rivals including Huzaifa Jahangir, Hassain Anwar, Muhammad Haseeb, Abdul Moid, Muhammad Bilal and Umair Ihtisham.

In the Under-11 catgory Mustafa Irfan, Muhammad Rehan, Hussain Ahmad, Awais Javed, Muhammad Hamza, Ijlal Khan, Hamza Khan, Usman Khan, Muhammad, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Shahan, Hassan Faheem, Musa, Ahsan and Mobeen Ali recorded victories against Ali, Habib Khan, Arbab Fahad, Muhammad Waheed, Sayed Ahmad, Awais Javed, Anas Rafy, Ijaz Inam, Yaha, Muhammad Sheharyar, Jawad Khan, Sadatullah, Muhammad Sanan, Asfandiyar, Abdur Rehman, Ahmad Naz, and Hussain in straight sets.

The Boys Under-15 and Girls Under-15 qualifying rounds would be starting on Tuesday morning, followed by the main round of the Championship.

Speaking on this occasion, Qamar Zaman thanked Haji Abdul Ghafoor for extending support to the association for holding the Championship. He said without sponsorship it is difficult for the association to continue holding of different events.

Haji Abdul Ghafoor, a charted accountant as well, advised the children to use Aquapura tablets while using drinking water. He disclosed that clean drinking water safeguarded the children from various diseases. He also requested the squash players to take active participation in the awareness of ensuring clean drinking water. He also lauded KP Squash Association for holding more than 24 to 25 tournaments a year in order to provide ample opportunities to the youngsters to exhibit their performances besides getting competitive exposure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Yahya Khan Saki Abdur Rehman Usman Khan Muhammad Ali From Government Coach

Recent Stories

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offer ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

15 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Federation Library&#039;s digital content laun ..

30 minutes ago

Action against illegal cattle markets

6 minutes ago

Russian Communist Party to Rally in Support of Fai ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.