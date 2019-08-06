KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship in Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Girls Under-15 categories got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship in Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Girls Under-15 categories got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Haji Abdul Ghafoor, Head of the Aquapura, water purification chlorine tablets which provide protection against water born diseases and approved by World Health Organization and Ministry of Health Govt of Pakistan, was the chief guest on this occasion. Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation, who is a brand ambassador of Aquapura Pakistan, Qamar Zaman, Member Executive Committee Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadur, Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khan, PAF academy coach Atlas Khan, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Academy coaches Gulab Sher, Nazir Khan, Riaz Khan, Kamran Khan and Maqsood Hanif, players and large number of spectators were also present.

In the opening match of the Under-13 category played between Saboor Khan and Saki Ullah wherein both exhibited excellent display. Saboor, right from the outset of the match dominated the proceedings and did not allow Saki Ullah to strike back. Saboor Khan won the match by 11-6, 11-8 and 11-9.

In the other matches of the qualification Obaid Ullah defeated Muhammad Ali Raza by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-5 and 11-8, Imran, Noor Khan, Yahya Khan, Abdull Arif, Ammad Ullah, Furqab and Yousaf recorded straight sets victories against their respective rivals including Huzaifa Jahangir, Hassain Anwar, Muhammad Haseeb, Abdul Moid, Muhammad Bilal and Umair Ihtisham.

In the Under-11 catgory Mustafa Irfan, Muhammad Rehan, Hussain Ahmad, Awais Javed, Muhammad Hamza, Ijlal Khan, Hamza Khan, Usman Khan, Muhammad, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Shahan, Hassan Faheem, Musa, Ahsan and Mobeen Ali recorded victories against Ali, Habib Khan, Arbab Fahad, Muhammad Waheed, Sayed Ahmad, Awais Javed, Anas Rafy, Ijaz Inam, Yaha, Muhammad Sheharyar, Jawad Khan, Sadatullah, Muhammad Sanan, Asfandiyar, Abdur Rehman, Ahmad Naz, and Hussain in straight sets.

The Boys Under-15 and Girls Under-15 qualifying rounds would be starting on Tuesday morning, followed by the main round of the Championship.

Speaking on this occasion, Qamar Zaman thanked Haji Abdul Ghafoor for extending support to the association for holding the Championship. He said without sponsorship it is difficult for the association to continue holding of different events.

Haji Abdul Ghafoor, a charted accountant as well, advised the children to use Aquapura tablets while using drinking water. He disclosed that clean drinking water safeguarded the children from various diseases. He also requested the squash players to take active participation in the awareness of ensuring clean drinking water. He also lauded KP Squash Association for holding more than 24 to 25 tournaments a year in order to provide ample opportunities to the youngsters to exhibit their performances besides getting competitive exposure.