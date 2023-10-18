KP Junior Badminton championship entered the final stage

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Badminton Championship entered into the final stage wherein in the U-15, Najam Al Shaqib and Hamadullah, while in U-17, Shahid and Fahad qualified for the finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in boys category being played here at Tariq Wadood Hall, Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Badminton Championship entered into the final stage wherein in the U-15, Najam Al Shaqib and Hamadullah, while in U-17, Shahid and Fahad qualified for the finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in boys category being played here at Tariq Wadood Hall, Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi attended as a special guest along with Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, Provincial Badminton Association General Secretary Amjad Khan, Organizing Secretary Sadaqat Shah and a large number of players were also present.

The championship is being jointly organized by Bank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with KP Badminton Association. In the U-15 singles semi-final, Charsadda’s Najam Al Shaqib defeated Peshawar’s Mohammad Ryan 22-20, 24-22 and 21-15.

In the second semi-final, Peshawar’s Hamadullah defeated Peshawar’s Abdul Haseeb 21-15, 10-21 and 21-19. In the Under-17 first semi-final, Shahid of Swat beat Qari Umar of Peshawar 21-11 and 22-20, while in the second semi-final, Fahad Ahmed of Bannu beat Farhan of Bannu 21-10 and 21-13 and reached the finals.

In the girls competition, Faryal Arshad of Peshawar defeated Kholah of Peshawar 21-13, 21-10, Noor Saleem defeated Tanzilah 21-17, 17-21 and 21-15, Ambareen defeated Sapna 25-23 and 23-21 while Meraj defeated Iqra Ishaq 23-21 and 21-14.

Earlier, Najam Al Thaqib, Ryan Khan, Hamdullah and Abdul Haseeb in the U-15 entered into quarter-finals, while in the U-19 quarter-finals, Muhammad Zaid, Arshad, Hasher Shah and Taimun Khan secured victories and qualified for the semi-finals by winning the matches.

Faryal Arshad defeated Kholah in the first quarter of the girls singles. District Sports Officer Khyber Kashif Farhan witnessed the matches. Several matches were decided in the Junior Badminton Championship. In the first quarter-final of the boys U15 category, Najamul Shaqib of Charsadda defeated Shiraz of Mardan 21-10, 21-19. In the second quarter, Ryan Khan of Peshawar defeated Aimal 21- 13, 21-7 in the third quarter, Hamdullah beat Ehtisham 21-4, 21-7 in the last quarter, Abdullah Haseeb defeated Hasnain 21-12, 21-15 to qualify for the semi-finals, In the U-19 quarter finals, Muhammad Zaid defeated Mazhar 2-0, Arshad defeated Shoaib Khan 21-12, 21-12, in the third match, Hasher Shah defeated Muaz Ahmed 21-14, 21-14, while Bannu's Taimur Khan and qualified for the semi-finals by defeating Saad

Waqas of Buner by 3-1, the score was 24-22, 21-19, 21-23, 21-19.

In under-17 singles, Qari Umar beat Ryan 21-16, 21-13, Tehamin beat Hasibullah 21-13, 21-16, Shahab beat Abdul Hasib 21-18 and 21-13, Shahid Ali beat Zowar 21-17 and 21-19, in U-15 Najam-ul-Shaqib beat Ayub 21-16 and 21-14, Shiraz beat Uzair Shah 21-15 and 21-13, Ryan beat Hilal 21-17 and 21-15, Abdul Haseeb Ahmed Ali by 21-16 and 21-16, Hamdullah by Hasnain by 21-16 and 21-19, Hasnain by Talha by 21-16 and 21-18, Muhammad Zaid by Umar Khan by 21-16 and From 21-18, Mazhar Hayat beat Umeer 21-18 and 21-14, Shoaib Khan beat Umar Farooq 21-18 and 21-16 and Hashar beat Mohsin Ali 21-16 and 21-18.

