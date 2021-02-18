KP Junior Squash Championship begins in Charsadda

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship got underway here at newly constructed two international standard squash courts of the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Thursday

CHARSADDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship got underway here at newly constructed two international standard squash courts of the Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex on Thursday.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak formally inaugurated the Championship being played in age group U15, U17 and U19 wherein more than 100 players are taking part. District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseen Ullah Khan, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Coaches Muhammad Waseem, Nadeem Khan, Pervez Khan, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, DG Sports KP said that the wooden floor with back glass walls, lights, have been completed to the two squash. He said, the aim and objective of the Championship is also to promote squash in District Charsadda. He said that two new squash courts would ensure facilities to the youth of Charsadda. He said more than 24 squash have been planned this year and construction work on many of them continue.

He also lauded Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah for taking keen interest in organizing the Games that is why the National Junior Badminton Championship and National Senior Badminton Championship were also organized at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex.

In the Under-19 opening matches, Osama Khan defeated Asad, Jawad Ali defeated Khalid 3-0, Fayyaz defeated Uzair and qualified for the next round. In the Under-17 category top seeded and international Muhammad Ammad, Shoaib, Muhammad Hanif, Azam Khalil, Haris Kifayat, Haris Ahmad, Yaseen Khattak moved to the quarter-finals. Muhammad Ahmad beat Hamza Zahid by 3-0, Sheraz Akbar beat Muhamamd Afzal by 3-0, Shoaib Afzal beat Shehzad by 3-0, Muhammad Hanif beat Auranzeb by 3-0, Ayaz Khalil beat Nabeel Qazi by 3-0, Haris Ahmad beat Suleman by 3-0 and Yasin Khalil beat Haris Durrani by 3-0.

In the Unde15 Waqib, Shayan, Muhammad, Daeood Khan, Muhammad Asim, Huzafullah, Jalal Shah and Ibrahim took berth into the quarter-finals. All of them recorded victories in the straight sets. Waqif beat Mobeen by 3-0, Shayyan beat Haris Anwar by 3-0, Muhammad beat Raza by 3-0, Dawood beat Muhammad Owais by 3-0, Huzafullah beat Muhammad Uzair by 3-0, and Jalal Shah beat Ibad Ullah by 3-0 and Ibrahim beat Huzafa by 3-0.