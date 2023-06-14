KP Junior Squash championship from Jun 20

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association will organise Hashim Khan KP Junior Squash Championship for boys U11, U13, U15 and U17 while Women Senior Championship from June 20-26.

While talking to APP on Wednesday, Secretary of KP Squash Association Mansoor Zaman said that the championships would be held at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex in Peshawar.

He said, "We are focusing on the grassroots level and our effort is to provide more opportunities for junior squash players to come forward so that they showcase their talent.

" "These age group players are our future," and if attention was given to them now, they could become world champions in the future and bring back Pakistan's lost glory in squash.

The association took a major step and decided to name all the competitions after the former champions, Zaman said, adding that the first competition in that regard had been named after Hashim Khan with the aim of making the new generation aware of their heroes and also to make these heroes role models for the younger generation.