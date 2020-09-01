UrduPoint.com
KP Junior Squash Championship U11, U13 Kicks Off

Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:23 PM

KP Junior Squash Championship U11, U13 kicks off

The first Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship got under way here at newly constructed Qamar Zaman Squash Complex in the premises of Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The first Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship got under way here at newly constructed Qamar Zaman Squash Complex in the premises of Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship carrying two different age groups � Under-11 and Under-13.

President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman, who is also senior squash coach in Directorate of Sports KP, Members Executive Committee KP Squash Association Sher Bahadur, Wazir Gul, PSF squash coach Tahir Iqbal, international coach Alam Zeb and NaimatUllah, players and officials were also present.

In the opening round the Under-11 and Under-13 categories decided. In the Under-11 category Abdullah beat Haseeb by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-9 and 11-8, Talha beat Mahil by 3-0, Hamza beat Sohail by 3-0, Raheel beat Sohail by 3-0.

In another match Sajjid beat Hammaz in a thrilling four sets battle, the score was 4-11, 11-8, 11-9 and 11-9. Ali beat Noor Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-6 and 11-9, Saleh Arman, Saad Khan, Haris, Abdullah also recorded straight sets victories.

In the Under-13 category Saad beat Adil by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-4 and 11-7, Hammad beat Haroon by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-5, Abdullah Rehman beat Haroon Khan by 3-0,Farmhan beat Arsalan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9, Ehtisham beat Shahzed in a thrilling five sets battle 3-2, the score was 12-10, 11-9, 10-12, 6-11 and 11-9. Waqif beat Zain by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9, Hamza beat Muhammad Raza by 3-1, the score was 4-11, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9, Ahsan Shah beat Nouman by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7 and Abdullah Junior beat Muhammad Ali by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7.

